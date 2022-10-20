Rusk Eagles (4-3, 1-2) at Bullard Panthers (3-4, 1-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Bullard
Last Week: Carthage 49, Rusk 0; Bullard 29, Canton 21
Next Week: Brownsboro at Rusk; Bullard at Center
Game Notes: The winner of this game will be in a good position to earn a playoff berth, while the loser will have an uphill climb for a spot in post season... The Eagles should be ready to get back on the winning track after back-to-back losses to Van and Center...Bullard will come into the fray with the momentum of having won its last two games...The Panthers will have to slow down the Eagle passing attack that features QB Aiden McCown and receivers Brailen Trawick and Elijah Ward...Bullard QB Aydan Barrett is having a fine season and the Panthers have been successful in mixing the run and pass...Rusk won last year's meeting in Rusk...The Panthers downed the Eagles the last time the two schools collided at Panther Stadium...Former Rusk head coach Jowell Hancock came out of retirement to coach linebackers at Bullard.
Troup Tigers (5-2, 2-1) at West Rusk Raiders (5-2, 3-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bill Bradshaw Stadium in New London
Last Week: Troup 40, Arp 15; West Rusk 38, Grand Saline 35
Next Week: Winona at Troup; West Rusk at Quitman
Game Notes: The Raiders have won three in-a-row and are undefeated in District 9-3A-II play, while the Tigers are currently in fourth place in the standings...As a team West Rusk is averaging 7.8 yards per carry when running the football. .Four Raiders have at least four rushing touchdowns...West Rusk QB Andon Mota is 104-164-4 for 1,782 yards and 19 touchdowns...If the Troup defense can rise to the challenge this week, things could get interesting on Friday night.
Overton Mustangs (2-5, 1-1) at Alto Yellowjackets (4-3, 1-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium in Alto
Last Week: Overton 47, Mount Enterprise 38; Tenaha 43, Alto 42
Next Week: Overton at Price-Carlisle; Alto at Cushing
Game Note: Look for the Jackets to come out determined to play four quarters of Mean Sting football, regardless of what the score is, after letting a win get away from them last week in Tenaha...The Mustangs' victories have come against All Saints and Mt. Enterprise, who have a combined record of 2-13...In its two district games, Overton has scored just two more than it has given up...Overton's last win over Alto came in 1937.
Brook Hill Guard (3-4, 1-1) at Dallas Christian Chargers (6-1, 1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Wheeler Field in Mesquite
Last Week: Dallas Covenant 28, Brook Hill 14; Dallas Christian was idle.
Next Week: Lewisville Founders Classical at BH; DC at McKinney Christian
Game Note: Guard will have to find a way to score some points against a Charger defense that is allowing just under 18 points a game... Dallas Christian is averaging 36.7 points an outing...Chargers are ranked No. 6 in Texas the Max Preps TAPPS rankings... The Guard are 2-2 on the road this season...This will be Brook Hill's final road game of the regular season ...Chargers are always tough to beat at Wheeler Field.
