Prep football scoreboard: Bi-district round
Progress file photo

Rusk 49, Salado 42

Troup 52, Paul Pewitt 34

Thorndale 28, Alto 21

Grapevine Faith Christian 21, Brook Hill 14

 

Longview 45, Magnolia 24

Magnolia West 56, Tyler High 19

Little Cypress Mauriceville 34, Palestine 24

Van 28, Liberty Eylau 0

Carthage 35, Gatesville 0

Chapel Hill 25, Vidor 20

Lindale 56, Lumberton 39

Marshall 24, Bryan Rudder 21 (OT)

Pittsburg 54, Brownsboro 0

Waskom 62, Corrigan-Camden 7

Pottsboro 56, Tatum 49 (OT)

Mineola 40, Sabine 33

Beckville 50, Joaquin 19

DeKalb 52, Arp 22

