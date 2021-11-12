Prep football scoreboard: Bi-district round

Rusk 49, Salado 42
Troup 52, Paul Pewitt 34
Thorndale 28, Alto 21
Grapevine Faith Christian 21, Brook Hill 14
Longview 45, Magnolia 24
Magnolia West 56, Tyler High 19
Little Cypress Mauriceville 34, Palestine 24
Van 28, Liberty Eylau 0
Carthage 35, Gatesville 0
Chapel Hill 25, Vidor 20
Lindale 56, Lumberton 39
Marshall 24, Bryan Rudder 21 (OT)
Pittsburg 54, Brownsboro 0
Waskom 62, Corrigan-Camden 7
Pottsboro 56, Tatum 49 (OT)
Mineola 40, Sabine 33
Beckville 50, Joaquin 19
DeKalb 52, Arp 22
