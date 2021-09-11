Prep football scoreboard: Eagles move to 3-0; BH clips Tenaha

Rusk 21, Palestine 18: RUSK — After earning a pair of lopsided wins to start their season, Rusk was put to the test on Friday night at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium where the Red and Black improved to 3-0 after escaping with an exciting 21-18 victory over Palestine. Rusk led 14-3 at the half and went up 21-3 following a 24-yard touchdown pass from Owen McCown to Hesston Kelly early in the second half. The McCown-to-Kelly connection also accounted for a touchdown late in the first half. The Palestine defense stiffened up as the game progress, with the Eagles able to milk their big lead to collect the win. The Wildcats slipped to 1-2 following the loss. Rusk will host Bullard (0-3) in a homecoming affair next Friday night.
Brook Hill 22, Tenaha 12: TENAHA — Brook Hill bounced back from a close loss to Spring Hill last week by putting away previously undefeated Tenaha, 22-12, in Tenaha Friday evening. Each team now stands 2-1.
