Prep Football Scoreboard-Week 7

Updated: October 8, 2022 @ 1:03 am
Chapel Hill 62, Jacksonville 21
Van 28, Rusk 19
Bullard 35, Brownsboro 34
Edgewood 49, Troup 42
Alto 46, Mt. Enterprise 34
Brook Hill 54, Dallas-Shelton School 0
