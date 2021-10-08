Prep Football Scoreboard

Pine Tree 35, Jacksonville 7
Jasper 7, Rusk 0
Troup 47, Winona 0
Centerville 38, Alto 16
District 9-5A-II
Mount Pleasant 28, Nacogdoches 14
Texas High 27, Marshall 12
Hallsville 37, Whitehouse 21
Rockwall 57, Tyler Legacy 28
Highland Park 21, Longview 16
Lindale 28, Henderson 21
Palestine 30, Chapel Hill 27
Carthage 64, Center 12
Brownsboro 27, Mexia 0
Gilmer 56, Spring Hill 15
Kilgore 46, Mabank 26
West Rusk 28, Arp 12
Harmony 67, Quitman 0
Carlisle 32, Frankston 22
