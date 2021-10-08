Prep Football Scoreboard
Progress file photo

Pine Tree 35, Jacksonville 7

Jasper 7, Rusk 0

Troup 47, Winona 0

Centerville 38, Alto 16

 

District 9-5A-II

Mount Pleasant 28, Nacogdoches 14

Texas High 27, Marshall 12

Hallsville 37, Whitehouse 21

 

Rockwall 57, Tyler Legacy 28

Highland Park 21, Longview 16

Lindale 28, Henderson 21

Palestine 30, Chapel Hill 27

Carthage 64, Center 12

Brownsboro 27, Mexia 0

Gilmer 56, Spring Hill 15

Kilgore 46, Mabank 26

West Rusk 28, Arp 12

Harmony 67, Quitman 0

Carlisle 32, Frankston 22

