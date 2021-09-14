Prep Football Stats: Pierce takes over as new rushing leader (thru Sept. 11)

Statistics are provided by each school's coaches and are considered to be official.
PASSING C-Att.-Int. Yds. TD
Ryan McCown (J'ville) 62-111-3 878 5
Owen McCown (Rusk) 53- 90-1 716 6
Grayson Hearon (Troup) 30-52-5 627 4
Jack Jordan (Brk. Hill) 38-80-4 569 7
Blake Blaine (Bullard) 23-37-1 295 3
Ayden Barrett (Bullard) 16-29-2 207 2
RUSHING #-Yds. TDs
Kevin Pierce (Troup) 67-417 8
Jermaine Session (Rusk) 48-345 5
Nick LaRocca (Brk. Hill) 30-215 2
Trae Davis (Troup) 20-213 3
Isaiah Mallard (J'ville) 32-174 1
Chris Perez (Rusk) 40-155 2
RECEIVING #-Yds. TDs
Devin McCuin (J'ville) 29-414 1
Hesston Kelly (Rusk) 35-382 3
Bracey Cover (Troup) 9-343 5
Jay'lon Warren (Brk. Hill) 15-223 3
Elijah Ward (Rusk) 8-171 2
Logan Womack (Troup) 7-169 0
Jermaine Taylor (J'ville) 6-128 3
