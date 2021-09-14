Prep Football Stats: Pierce takes over as new rushing leader (thru Sept. 11)

KEVIN PIERCE, RB, Troup High School

 Progress file photo

Statistics are provided by each school's coaches and are considered to be official.

 

PASSING C-Att.-Int. Yds. TD

Ryan McCown (J'ville) 62-111-3 878 5

Owen McCown (Rusk) 53- 90-1 716 6

Grayson Hearon (Troup) 30-52-5 627 4

Jack Jordan (Brk. Hill) 38-80-4 569 7

Blake Blaine (Bullard) 23-37-1 295 3

Ayden Barrett (Bullard) 16-29-2 207 2

 

RUSHING #-Yds. TDs

Kevin Pierce (Troup) 67-417 8

Jermaine Session (Rusk) 48-345 5

Nick LaRocca (Brk. Hill) 30-215 2

Trae Davis (Troup) 20-213 3

Isaiah Mallard (J'ville) 32-174 1

Chris Perez (Rusk) 40-155 2

 

RECEIVING #-Yds. TDs

Devin McCuin (J'ville) 29-414 1

Hesston Kelly (Rusk) 35-382 3

Bracey Cover (Troup) 9-343 5

Jay'lon Warren (Brk. Hill) 15-223 3

Elijah Ward (Rusk) 8-171 2

Logan Womack (Troup) 7-169 0

Jermaine Taylor (J'ville) 6-128 3

 

 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you