Prep Football Stats: Rusk's O. McCown, Kelly new top passer, receiver

Elijah Ward (13) of Rusk, pictured during last week's game against Bullard is one of the area's leading receivers. Ward has 16 catches for 293 yards and has scored two touchdowns this year.

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

Statistics are provided by the respective coaching staffs and are considered to be official.

 

PASSING G C-Att.-I Yds. TD

Owen McCown (Rusk) 4 83-125-1 1,183 10

Ryan McCown (J'ville) 3 62-111-3 878 5

Grayson Hearon (Troup) 4 37-66-6 739 4

Jack Jordan (Brook Hill) 4 49-88-4 710 8

Ayden Barrett (Bullard) 2 35-64-2 430 3

 

RUSHING G Att.-Yds. TD

Kevin Pierce (Troup) 4 84-588 12

Jermaine Session (Rusk) 4 55-405 6

Trae Davis (Troup) 4 50-366 3

Nick LaRocca (Brook Hill) 4 39-317 3

Isaiah Mallard (J'ville) 3 32-174 1

Chris Perez (Rusk) 4 44-170 1

 

RECEIVING G # -Yds. TD

Hesston Kelly (Rusk) 4 47-524 4

Devin McCuin (J'ville) 3 29-414 1

Clifford Douglas (Bullard) 4 22-411 4

Jay'lon Warren (Brook Hill) 4 20-299 3

Elijah Ward (Rusk) 4 16-293 2

Bracey Cover (Troup) 4 10-285 4

Logan Womack (Troup) 4 8-201 0

 

