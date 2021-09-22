Prep Football Stats: Rusk's O. McCown, Kelly new top passer, receiver

Statistics are provided by the respective coaching staffs and are considered to be official.
PASSING G C-Att.-I Yds. TD
Owen McCown (Rusk) 4 83-125-1 1,183 10
Ryan McCown (J'ville) 3 62-111-3 878 5
Grayson Hearon (Troup) 4 37-66-6 739 4
Jack Jordan (Brook Hill) 4 49-88-4 710 8
Ayden Barrett (Bullard) 2 35-64-2 430 3
RUSHING G Att.-Yds. TD
Kevin Pierce (Troup) 4 84-588 12
Jermaine Session (Rusk) 4 55-405 6
Trae Davis (Troup) 4 50-366 3
Nick LaRocca (Brook Hill) 4 39-317 3
Isaiah Mallard (J'ville) 3 32-174 1
Chris Perez (Rusk) 4 44-170 1
RECEIVING G # -Yds. TD
Hesston Kelly (Rusk) 4 47-524 4
Devin McCuin (J'ville) 3 29-414 1
Clifford Douglas (Bullard) 4 22-411 4
Jay'lon Warren (Brook Hill) 4 20-299 3
Elijah Ward (Rusk) 4 16-293 2
Bracey Cover (Troup) 4 10-285 4
Logan Womack (Troup) 4 8-201 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.