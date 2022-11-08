Prep football: Top performers for Week 11 presented by Pizza Hut of Jacksonville and Rusk

Devin McCuin, Jacksonville - The senior wideout caught 10 passes for 106 yards, tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass and picked up 31 yards on six carries in the Indians' 44-35 victory over Henderson last week. He also came up with a pass interception.
Keegan Davis, Alto - The Mean Sting quarterback guided his team to a 36-30 upset over previously undefeated Price-Carlisle on Thursday night. He completed 6-of-14 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were in excess of 70 yards. Davis carried 13 times for 49 yards and a score. Defensively, he recorded eight tackles in the game.
Aiden McCown, Rusk - McCown hit on 16-of-24 pass attempts for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored three rushing touchdowns on 19 carries for 175 yards in the Eagles' game against Canton.
Ben Varvas, Brook Hill - This two-way starter rushed for 114 yards on 19 carries and scored one touchdown. He came up with four tackles, an interception and had a fumble recovery for touchdown in the Guard's win over McKinney Christian on Thursday.
