Prep Football: Troup, Alto and Brook Hill all winners

Trae Davis (with ball) is seen in action on Friday when Troup held off upside-minded Brownsboro, 27-23. Troup will open district play next week at West Rusk. Both teams are 4-0.

 Photo courtesy of Alan Luce

Troup 27, Brownsboro 23: TROUP — Troup dodged a bullet as the upset-minded Brownsboro Bears came into Tiger Stadium Friday evening determined to spoil the Maroon and White's homecoming. Troup managed to pull out a 27-23 victory to move to 4-0 on the year. Brownsboro slipped to 1-3 with the loss. Troup is scheduled to open conference play by visiting West Rusk next Friday.

 

Alto 42, Winona 7: ALTO — Alto celebrated homecoming by roasting Winona, 42-7, on Friday night at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium. The win was the Mean Sting's first of the season — Alto lost its opener to Troup, and then was forced to forfeit its next-two affairs due to COVID-19 protocols. Alto (1-3) will host San Augustine next week. Winona fell to 1-3 following the defeat.

 

Brook Hill 31, Frisco Legacy Christian 7: BULLARD — Brook Hill jumped out to a 17-0 lead at halftime before cruising home with a 31-7 non-district triumph over Frisco Legacy Christian on Friday night in Bullard. The Eagles sank to 0-4 with the loss. The Guard (3-1) will be in the Metroplex next Friday to test Fort Worth Christian.

 

NOTE: These games will be updated as more information becomes available.

