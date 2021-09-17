Prep Football: Troup, Alto and Brook Hill all winners

Troup 27, Brownsboro 23: TROUP — Troup dodged a bullet as the upset-minded Brownsboro Bears came into Tiger Stadium Friday evening determined to spoil the Maroon and White's homecoming. Troup managed to pull out a 27-23 victory to move to 4-0 on the year. Brownsboro slipped to 1-3 with the loss. Troup is scheduled to open conference play by visiting West Rusk next Friday.
Alto 42, Winona 7: ALTO — Alto celebrated homecoming by roasting Winona, 42-7, on Friday night at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium. The win was the Mean Sting's first of the season — Alto lost its opener to Troup, and then was forced to forfeit its next-two affairs due to COVID-19 protocols. Alto (1-3) will host San Augustine next week. Winona fell to 1-3 following the defeat.
Brook Hill 31, Frisco Legacy Christian 7: BULLARD — Brook Hill jumped out to a 17-0 lead at halftime before cruising home with a 31-7 non-district triumph over Frisco Legacy Christian on Friday night in Bullard. The Eagles sank to 0-4 with the loss. The Guard (3-1) will be in the Metroplex next Friday to test Fort Worth Christian.
NOTE: These games will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.