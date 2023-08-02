Prep Football: Troup season tickets now on sale

TROUP – Season tickets for another exciting season of Troup Tiger football are now on sale.
The Tigers have five home games this year, with the first scheduled for September 1 when Price-Carlisle comes calling.
On Sept. 16 the Tigers will entertain Omaha Paul Pewitt.
Troup will play at Tiger Stadium twice in October. On Oct. 6 the Tigers will welcome Edgewood to town and on Oct. 20, the Raiders from West Rusk are scheduled for a date with the Maroon and White.
Senior Night will be celebrated on Nov. 3 when the Tigers host Grand Saline.
Season tickets are $25 each and may be obtained by contacting brandy Tomlin, Troup Athletic Secretary either by phone (903) 842-5128 or at Btomlin@troupisd.org.
