Prep Golf: Ault finishes in top 4 at Diboll Lumberjack Invite

DIBOLL - Jacksonville's Grady Ault came in at 82 at the Lumberjack Invitational in Diboll on Monday.
The tournament was held at Neches Pines Golf Course.
Ault finished in fourth place in the individual standings in a field that numbered 81.
As a team, Jacksonville came in seventh place, with a score of 399, with 16 teams on hand.
Palmer Thompson checked in at 105, with Luke Cundieff, William Alexander and Jacob Lackey all carding a 106.
Jacksonville head golf coach Jason Shuck said that the Indian linksters were really challenged by the weather conditions on Monday.
"All of the golfers faced cold, blustery and wet conditions," he said.
"It was a challenger. The wet conditions made an already-long course even longer. Many of the longer holes were playing into the wind. Grady (Ault) had to hit a 4-iron on his approach shot on one of the par 5's."
Shuck added that the Jacksonville boys showed a lot of determination and managed to forge ahead from one hole to the next in an impressive manner.
"I was proud of the effort and th4 attitude," Shuck said. "It is easy to quit on your round in those type of conditions, when adversity hits," he said. "These guys kept grinding and focusing on their next shot."
Jacksonville will be back in action on March 24 at the District 16-5A Preview,, which will be hosted by Woodland Hills Golf Course in Nacogdoches..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.