Prep Golf: Brook Hill girls win BH Invitational; boys finish third

BULLARD – Sunny skies and reasonably warm weather for early February greeted prep golfers on Monday morning at Eagle's Bluff Country Club in Bullard, the site of the annual Brook Hill Invitational.
The Lady Guard finished in first place in the team standings by firing a collective 436. Wills Point was second at 497.
Leading the Brook Hill ladies was Carly Ogletree, who scored an 88. Next was Jenna Ogletree (112), followed by Abby Garcia (117), Shamita Vasnani (119) and Bret Lee Bellar (121).
Sidney Robertson of All Saints fired a sizzling 78 to win first place in the individual standings.
Rylee Griffin, playing as an individual for Brook Hill, shot a round of 125.
In the varsity boys division, Brook Hill linksters came in at 395 (third place) and Rusk ended up in fourth place at 396.
Scoring a team total 353, All Saints, captured the team title, with Grace Community (380) coming in second place.
A total of nine teams were entered in the tourney, with All Saints' Matthew Dampt nailing down the low score, an 82.
Terry Kim's 86 was low score for the Guard, with Luke Cundieff (99), Noah Nichols (103), Will Morgan (107) and Soohyeon Kim (112) rounding things out for team Brook Hill.
Nash Acker’s 90 was the low score for Rusk. Kade Blankinship checked in at 97, followed by Jacob Trawick (102), Aydon Wick(107) and Keegan Blackmon (117).
There were two Eagles that competed as individuals: Austin Randall scored a 122 and Jacob Philbert carded a 124.
