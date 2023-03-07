Prep Golf: Indians record best finish of season at Corsicana Tiger Golf Classic

CORSICANA - Jacksonville turned in its best performance of the season on Monday when the Indians finished in fourth place in the team standings at the Corsicana Tiger Glof Classic, which was held at the Corsicana Country Club.
Jacksonville posted a team score of 375.
Team Mildred came in at 355 to capture first place.
Grady Ault spurred the Indians on by firing a 78, which earned him second medalist honors in the field of 60.
Palmer Thompson shot a 98, followed by Jacob Lackey at 99 and William Alexander at 100.
