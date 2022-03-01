Prep Golf: Jacksonville takes 6th place in own tourney

Henderson won first place in the varsity boys division of the Jacksonville Invitational, which was held on Monday at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club.
Henderson golfers came in at 348, with Carthage (354) taking second place in the team standings.
Collin Ross of Lufkin Hudson came in as first medalist for the boys, after carding a 75.
In second place was Cade Preston (77) of Carthage.
Jacksonville (402) finished in sixth place in the team standings.
Grady Ault turned in a score of 86 for the Tribe, which put him in seventh place in the individual standings.
Recording a personal best was Jacksonville's William Alexander (96). Alexander came in 17th place.
Other Jacksonville linksters included: Palmer Thompson (105), Luke Cundieff (115) and Matthew Blankenship (115).
A total of 51 boys were entered in the tourney.
In the varsity girls division, the Carthage girls combined for a 435 score, with Huntsville's linksters checking in at 437, two strokes back.
Hudson's Kendal Howatt shot a 90 to win first medalist lauds.
In second place was Ava Turlington of Henderson, who carded a 93.
Jacksonville does not field a girls team.
Jacksonville's next outing will take place on March 7 when the Tribe play in the Diboll Invitational at Neches Pines.
