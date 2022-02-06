Jacksonville's Grady Ault shot an 86 to finish as a top 20 medalist at the Bullard Invitational on Wednesday.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be played at Emerald Bay, put was moved to Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.
Also competing for Jacksonville were Luke Cundieff (106), Palmer Thompson (109), Jacob Lackey (115) and Matthew Blankenship (115).
Cundieff, who was playing in his first varsity tourney, eagled the 10th hole, with a nice shot from the fairway.
Jacksonville came in at 416 to finish 12th in the team standings. A total of 17 teams took part in the tourney.
