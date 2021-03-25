Prep Golf: Lady Guard win Brook Hill Invitational

BULLARD — Brook Hill won the girls division of the Brook Hill Invitational on Monday at Eagle's Bluff in Bullard.
The Lady Guard's winning score was 451.
Olivia Kim paced the effort by carding a 98, which was the lowest score of the day.
Coming in second overall was Brook Hill's Grace Campbell, who shot a 106.
Other Brook Hill scores included Morgan Maddox (121), Abby Garcia (125) and Shamita Vasnani (130).
Lauren Foster competed as an individual and wound up at 125.
In the varsity boys division, Brook Hill Orange came in third place, with a score of 371.
Dallas Christian came in first in the team standings, with a score of 305 and Palestine was second at 345.
Sam Jenkins of Dallas Christian was low man, firing a 70.
Noah Nichols shot an 87, and Noah Langemeier carded an 88 to lead the Brook Hill Orange unit.
Checking in at 92 was Grayson Murray.
Gage Franklin and Landon Mattox each finished at 104.
Brook Hill Navy's team score was 379, led by Carson Richards' 86.
Colton Carson came in at 96, Boston Durrett wound up at 98, one stroke in front of Chandler Fletcher.
Brady Callens scored an 110 to complete things.
Brook Hill White posted a team score of 452.
Casper Engqvist (104) and Shyam Vasnani (107) had the low scores for the team.
Coming in at 115 was Jakub Jirku, with Peyton Key carding a 126 and Garrett Reed turning in a 129.
Jake Jensen (100) and Gavin Rhea (134) competed as medalist for the Guard.
