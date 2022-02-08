Prep Golf: Rusk boys finish third at Brook Hill Invitational

BULLARD — Rusk came in third place in the team standings at the Brook Hill Invitational, which took place on Monday at Eagle's Bluff Country Club in Bullard.
The Eagles came in at 362.
Palestine (321) and Dallas-Shelton School (337) were the only teams to finish ahead of Rusk.
Grace Community School's Triatian Williams fired a 72 to win medalist lauds.
Rusk was led by Mason Cirkel and Jeran Driver, who carded an 86 and 89, respectively.
Wade Williams shot a 92, Jacob Trawick came in at 95 and Nash Acker recorded a round of 98.
Low man for host Brook Hill was Colton Richards, who shot an 87.
Noah Sandlin fired a 92, Theo Hart finished at 94 and Noah Nichols carded a 95.
Other Guard linksters included Luke McNeel (100), Ryder Williams (103), Tony Kim (105) and Luke Davis (107).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.