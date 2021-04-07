Prep Golf: Troup boys and girls teams to play in Class 3A Region II tourney

Troup always seems to be in the mix when it comes time for regional, and often state, golf competitions.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers didn't disappoint this season, as both teams qualified for the upcoming regional tournament as a result of their play in the District 16-3A District Tournament, which was held last week at the Longview Country Club.
The Tigers (329-353 — 682) came in first place, winning by 79 strokes over Tatum (373-388 — 761), who finished second in the team standings.
Troup (490-449 — 939) and Tatum (503-480 —983) also finished one, two in the girls' division.
The Tigers' individual scores were: Chris Franklin (77-79 — 156), Bracey Cover (82-85 — 167), Jace Lovelady (84-100 — 184) and Charles Boyd (86-92 — 178).
Individual scores for the girls were: Samantha Eastman (116-112 — 228), Jaycee Berryhill (103-103 —206), Katrina Flora (141-124—265) and Faith Garrett (130-110 — 240).
Oak Hurst in Bullard will be the site for the Class 3A, Region II Golf Championships. The girls will be on the course on April 19-20, followed by the boys on April 21-22.
