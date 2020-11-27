Prep Hoops: Eagles fall to Kilgore, 53-34

RUSK — Kilgore appeared to be in mid-season form on Tuesday when the Bulldogs handed Rusk a 53-34 loss.
The non-district game took place at Eagle Coliseum.
Kavestion Tilley tossed in 10 points and collected four rebounds for Rusk.
Elijah Ward scored seven points and pulled down five boards while Owen McCown picked up five rebounds and had four assists.
Rusk (1-1) is slated to host Henderson at 7 p.m. Friday and entertain Huntington at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.