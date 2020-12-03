Prep Hoops Roundup: Rusk stops Red Devils in OT

BOYS
Rusk 48, Huntington 45 (OT): RUSK — Rusk moved to 3-1 on the year on Tuesday by clipping Huntington, 48-45 in overtime, at Eagle Coliseum. The Red Devils are now 4-2 on the year. Rusk will visit Palestine Westwood at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Troup 48, Woden 27: TROUP — Three Tigers finished in double figures as Troup sailed past Woden 48-27 at Tiger Gymnasium on Tuesday night. Troup improved to 4-2 with the triumph, while Woden slipped to 2-3. Clayton Vickers pumped in 16 points for Troup while Bracey Cover and Blake wood tossed in 11 apiece. Cover drained three treys and Wood had two. Troup made good on five shots from beyond the arc, compared to Woden's two. Chance Lawson led Woden with 11 points. Next up for the Tigers is a 6:15 p.m. game Friday versus Price-Carlisle.
Wells 63, Elkhart 55: ELKHART — The Pirates from Wells moved to 3-2 on the year after traveling to Elkhart and coming home with a 63-55 victor on Tuesday. Wells is slated to host San Augustine at 6 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS
Athens 47, Bullard 42: BULLARD — Athens handed Bullard a rare home-court loss on Tuesday when the Lady Hornets pulled out a 47-42 decision over the Lady Panthers. The defeat was Bullard's (6-1) first of the season. Athens ran its record to 6-2 with the win. The Lady Panthers will travel to Pine Tree for a 4:30 p.m. game on Friday.
Huntington 48, Rusk 25: RUSK — Rusk dropped to 0-4 on Tuesday after losing at home, 48-25, to Huntington. The Lady Eagles will welcome Lindale (8-1) to town on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m. at Eagle Coliseum.
