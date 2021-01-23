Prep Soccer: New Summerfield girls win Marshall Tournament

NEW SUMMERFIELD — The New Summerfield Lady Hornet soccer team finished first in the Marshall Tournament last weekend.
The Lady Hornets didn't seem to mind competing against schools much larger than New Summerfield, as the Class 2A Lady Hornets (5-2-2) put away Class 4A Pittsburg, 2-0, and after their match against host Marshall (Class 5A) ended in a scoreless tie at the end of regulation, the Lady Hornets simply proceeded to blank the Lady Mavericks, 3-0, in the shootout round to notch the victory.
New Summerfield team members are senior Abigail Hernandez and juniors Evelyn Rangel, Ma'Kasia Walls, Karen Mendoza, Maribel Zavala and Jennifer Aguilar.
Sophomore squad members are Areli Rubio, Crystal Torres and Selena Torres.
There are also six freshman on the team. That group is made up of Citlaly Juarez, Esme Luna, Zuliemy Torres, Jasmin Vargas, Natalie Melendez and Julissa Rubio.
The New Summerfield girls are coached by Troy Jenkins.
