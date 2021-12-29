Prep soccer scrimmage: Jacksonville has little difficulty with Sulphur Springs

SULPHUR SPRINGS — Armando Lara punched in a pair of goals to guide Jacksonville to a 4-1 win over Sulphur Springs in a preseason scrimmage that took place in Sulphur Springs on Tuesday.
Jacksonville will open the regular season on Jan. 6 when it hosts the three-day Jacksonville Showcase.
All matches will take place at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Adding single scores for the Tribe were Chris Cardenas and Eric Ruiz.
Juan Lopez, Kevin Nava and Jonathan Frias supplied assists for the Tribe.
Axel Zamora earned the win in goal for Jacksonville.
Jacksonville head soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo said that he was pleased with the way his defense played, citing the work of Yair Balderas, David Maldonado, Dylen Roberts, Zach Zimmerhanzel and Dylan Guerrero in particular.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.