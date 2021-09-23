Prep Tennis: Undefeated Tyler High gets past Tribe, 10-7

Jacksonville came close to handing Tyler High its first district loss on Tuesday at the Frances White Tennis Complex, but the visitors were able to subdue Jacksonville, 10-7.
Tyler improved to 3-0 with the win, while the Tribe are now 1-2.
The Tribe tallied six of its points in Girls Singles play.
Sarah McCullough sailed to a 6-1, 6-2 win, Isabelle Maiquez won 6-1, 6-1 and Alena Trawick defeated her opponent by the same score.
Other winners for Jacksonville were Laurine Ugbebor (6-4, 7-5), Molly Bentoski (8-2) and Camden Fontenot (8-6).
Jacksonville went 3-3 in Girls Doubles where Haley George and Maiquez teamed up to win 6-3, 7-5 and the Tribe duo of McCullough and Ugbebor forged out a 3-6,7-5, (10-5) victory.
In No. 3 Girls Doubles, Bentoski and Claudia Mireles won by a score of 6-4, 1-6, (10-5).
Will Royon and Wes Royon paired up in Boys Doubles to notch a 6-3, 2-6, (12-10) win.
