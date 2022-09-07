Bullard 3, Edgewood 2
In a battle of state-ranked teams, Bullard, ranked No. 11 in Class 4A, prevailed over a talented Edgewood outfit 3-2 (25-19, 25-27, 25-21, 20-25, 15-9) at Panther Gymnasium on Tuesday evening. Edgewood came into the tilt ranked No. 23 in Class 3A. Olivia Anderson (17 kills, 15 digs) and Paige Whiteland (12 kills, 9 digs) led the Bullard effort. The Lady Panthers will be in Troup to take on the Lady Tigers at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Central Heights 3, Jacksonville 0
Game scores: 25-16, 25-13, 25-9
Union Grove 3, Troup 0
Game scores: 25-16, 25-14, 25-23
Neches 3, Rusk 0
Game scores: 26-24, 25-17, 25-21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.