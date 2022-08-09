Prep volleyball: Rusk defeats Brook Hill in season opener

RUSK — Rusk opened the new volleyball campaign by posting a 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-23) win over Brook Hill on Monday night at Eagle Coliseum.
Lady Eagle head coach Corrina Ford was making her coaching debut for the Lady Eagles.
Up next for the Lady Eagles is the Tyler Tournament. Rusk has two matches slated for Thursday, with the Lady Eagles scheduled to get things started by facing Tyler Legacy at 11 a.m. At 1 p.m. Rusk will battle West Rusk's Lady Raiders.
Brook Hill will host Alba-Golden at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
