Preseason soccer: Jacksonville College men play Ranger to a draw

RANGER — There were plenty of early-season fireworks that came in the form of goals scored in Friday's exhibition between Jacksonville College and Ranger College.
The Jaguars received goals from Keita Karasawa, Tomas Noya and Sam Robertson to tie Ranger, 3-3, in JC's first action against an opponent other than themselves this fall.
The Lady Jaguars didn't come out as well, but there is still plenty of time improve.
The Ranger women downed the JC ladies, 4-1.
Sophomore Manon Ceresola had the lone goal for the Lady Jags.
Both JC soccer teams are coached by Martin Melchor.
