Preview: Jacksonville, Whitehouse game shaping up to be a real battle

Whitehouse, who has won its last-six meetings against Jacksonville, will host the Indians at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
Both outfits lost their respective openers last week. The Wildcats were drubbed by North Forney, 55-33, while the Indians were overtaken in the fourth quarter, in a 29-16 loss to Sulphur Springs.
According to preseason predictions, North Forney is expected to finish among the also rans in District 10-6A, while Sulphur Springs is projected to end up near the top in District 8-4A-I.
There were several positives for the Tribe in last week’s game. Jacksonville led going into the fourth quarter and had driven down to the Sulphur Springs 9-yard line when the Indians fumbled the ball and Sulphur Springs recovered in the end zone for a touchback, robbing themselves of an opportunity to possibly score the go-ahead touchdown.
“Obviously, (the fumble) came at a crucial point in the game for us,” Jacksonville head coach Jason Holman said.
One bright spot for the Tribe was its running game. Three running backs averaged at least 5.7 yards per carry, with Reese Hicks leading the charge with 14 carries for 85 yards.
“We have to be able to effectively run the football to be successful offensively,” Holman said. “In running tempo, it pays to have multiple backs that can get the job done, and last week we had three-strong runners (Hicks, Jayden Boyd and Didi Mares).”
As a team, the Indians had 40 carries for 168 yards for an average of 4.2 yards per carry.
“We were pleased by our play up front,” Holman said. “We have a brand new offensive line this year and it includes two sophomores.”
Holman is hoping to have Josh Gaskin back this week, which would give Jacksonville four dependable running backs. Gaskin missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury.
The running game was a positive for Whitehouse last week, as well. The Wildcats, who trailed North Forney 35-17 at halftime, rolled up 305 yards on the ground and scored three rushing touchdowns.
Jayron Williams carried 13 times for 129 yards and scored a touchdown, while Josh Green tacked on 101 yards in 19 totes. Green danced into the endzon on two occasions.
“We expect them to have a run first mentality,” Holman said. “They lost a couple of big receivers from last year, and I don’t think they have been able to replace them yet. Running the ball in tempo is their strength.”
Holman said aside from a couple of plays, he thought the Jacksonville defense played well a week ago.
“We had a couple of plays, one on a long pass and the other a run late in the game, that we made a mistake on defensively, and (Sulphur Springs) was able to take advantage of that,” he said.
Another facet of the game that Holman was pleased with was the Tribe’s play on special teams, which was high lighted by a career-long 35-yard field goal by Jesus Nunez.
Holman said he is somewhat concerned about Friday’s game from the standpoint of it being a rivalry game.
“Whitehouse is a rival and we must focus on winning the football game and not trying to win any one-on-one grudges that may crop up during the game,” Holman said.
