Prince of Peace moves to 9-0 in district with win over Brook Hill

CARROLLTON - The Prince of Peace volleyball squad continued to power past TAPPS District 4A-2 rivals on Tuesday in Carrollton where the Lady Eagles defeated Brook Hill 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-13).
Prince of Peace improved to 23-4-1, 9-0, while the Lady Guard's record slipped to 13-18, 2-5.
Gracie Dawson had 10 kills to lead Brook Hill. She also recorded five digs, two blocks and one ace.
The Lady Guard received five kills and two digs from Julianna Mize and four kills and seven digs from Ella Hardee.
Cassidy Clark dished out 15 assists, to go along with four digs and a spike.
