Priscilla Gallegos named 16-5A Utility MVP

Priscilla Gallegos, left, of Jacksonville defends on a play in a March match against Hallsville. Gallegos, a senior, has been voted as the District 16-5A Utility Most Valuable Player

Possessing the skills to play several different positions well comes with the territory for Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden Soccer's Priscilla Gallegos.

Gallegos' efforts have been noticed by the District 16-5A soccer coaches, as the versatile senior was recently voted as the conference's Utility Most Valuable Player.

Head coach Colten McCown's Maidens had five players named to the All-16-5A first team.

That group included LeTourneau University-signee Kelsy Traylor, Jacksonville College-signee Amy Moreyra, Brandi Diaz, Taylor Gutierrez and Michelle Medellin.

Named to the second team from Jacksonville was Angie Romero, Liz Escareño, Andrea Escareño and Baleria Balderas.

 

