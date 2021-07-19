Pro Boxing: Campbell wins via unanimous decision

TYLER — Jacksonville's Jerrion “Maddog” Campbell came home with the win on Saturday night by defeating his opponent by unanimous decision.
The fight went the four-round distance.
Campbell was included on Roy Jones Knockout Boxing Promotion's “Tyler Has Talent” card that took place before a large crowd inside the Eagle Event Center in Tyler.
In a tribute to his home town, Campbell fought in “Jacksonville Blue” trunks.
There is no word yet when Campbell's next fight will be.
Saturday's bout included other fighters from Tyler, Longview and the surrounding areas.
