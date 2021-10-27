Pro Boxing: Jerrion Campbell's ESPN debut ends badly

ATLANTA — Jacksonville's own Jerrion “Maddog” Campbell made his ESPN debut on Saturday when he took on Antoine Cobb from Chicago in a welterweight bout that was a part of the undercard for the Shakur Stevenson-Jamal Herring WBO Junior Welterweight title fight.
Campell's ESPN debut, unfortunately, didn't last long as Cobb landed a huge overhand right punch that knocked Campbell to the bottom rope, just 58 second into Round 1. The referrer, sensing Campbell was done, immediately stopped the fight.
Campbell's professional record is now 2-2.
Cobb, was making his professional debut.
Campbell, a Jacksonville High School graduate and former Fightin' Indian football standout, is known for jogging through the streets of Jacksonville, with his boxing gloves on as a part of his training program.
The bout took place on a big stage — State Farm Arena, in Atlanta — which is the home of the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA and the Atlanta Thrashers of the NHL.
