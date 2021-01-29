Pro Bull Riding Unleash the Beast coming to Longview for first time

East Texans who appreciate top shelf bull riding are in luck.
For the first time ever, the Professional Bull Riders Unleash the Beast will take place in Longview.
The Longview Rodeo Arena, an outdoor venue will host the tour on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27-28.
The Longview stop will be a part of an outdoor swing through Texas that will also include stops in Del Rio and Pecos.
Thirty of the world's premier bull riders are expected to travel to East Texas to attempt to stay on top of of some of rankest bulls on the planet for eight seconds.
The PBR Longview Invitational will be following all local and state health protocols regarding COVID-19.
Some of the safety measures fans can expect are: all PRB personnel will be undergoing medical testing for COVID-19 and be required to wear masks, only 50% of the venue capacity will be sold. To further promote social distancing, fans will only be able to sit in every other row and seats will be limited in each open row.
Social distancing will also be encouraged at concession stands, restrooms and at the merchandise stands.
PBR's 2020 season was the first professional sport in North America to return to competition following the onset of COVID-19 in March.
PBR returned to action in late April and hosted events in arenas with new safety measures in place,
This year's tour launched on Jan. 16-17 in Ocala, Fla. Longview will be the sixth stop on the tour.
Three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves (Brazil), 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) and the 2019 PBR Rookie of the Year Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken, Utah) delivered spectacular performances in Ocala.
Tickets are currently on sale for the two-day show, that is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. each day.
Tickets can be purchased online, PBRTIX.com, or by calling (800) 732-1727.
