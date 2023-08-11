Pro Rodeo: Alto bronc rider wins first place at Colorado rodeo

LOVELAND, Colo. - Logan Cook, 25, of Alto tied for first place in saddle bronc riding at the Larimer County Fair & Rodeo in Loveland, Colorado earlier this week.
Cook garnered a score of 87 for his ride on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's "Klingon".
This was Cook's first win since finishing atop the standings at the Gladewater Round-Up in early June.
Cook's season earnings are now just south of $55,0000. He currently ranks 26th in the world standings.
