Pro Rodeo: Alto's Cook scores 87 in bareback at Wisconsin rodeo

SPOONER, Wisc.- Professional bareback rider Logan Cook from Alto traveled to northwest Wisconsin to ride in the Heart of the North Rodeo over the weekend.
His time was well spent as he received a score of 87 for his ride on top of "Roan Dance".
Cook, who ranks 21st in the world standings, collected $2,430 for his efforts.
The top 15 in the world standings at the end of the season will qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in December.
Look for Cook to continue his attempt to crack the top 15 in the days ahead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.