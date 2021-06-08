Pro Rodeo: Alto's Cook visits pay window twice in Arkansas

Logan Cook earned a share of the pot at two rodeos that he competed in late last week in the state of Arkansas.
The 23-year-old from Alto, a professional saddle bronc rider, came in fourth place at the 73rd Annual Crossett Riding Club Rodeo, earning a score of 80.5 for his ride aboard United Pro Rodeo's “Peacemaker”.
The score increased Cook's bank account by $611.
At the Old Fort Days Rodeo in Ft. Smith, Ark., Cook graded out at 82.5 and placed eighth, which netted him $285. He rode Hampton Pro Rodeo's “Ox” in Ft. Smith.
Cook currently sits in 17th place in the world standings, with earnings this season of $18,280.
He is $1,548 out of the all-important 15th place — the top-15 money earners in each even qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
