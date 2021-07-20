Pro Rodeo: Alto's Logan Cook collects some 'good money' at Calgary Stampede

Professional saddle bronc rider Logan Cook of Alto has spent the past week or so in Calgary, Alberta Canada where he competed in the Calgary Stampede. The Stampede bills itself as the “Greatest Outdoor Show On Earth” and is one of the world's largest rodeos.
Cook had a lucrative run in “Stampede City” where he earned just south of $17,000 in purse money. Those winnings propelled him back into 14th place in the world saddle bronc standings. For the season Cook has won $40,306.
“I had some good horses and was able to make some good rides,” Cook said on Tuesday as he was preparing for the Snake River Stampede in Nampa, Idaho this week. “I wish the outcomes were better, but it always good to get some good money.”
He is $7,100 ahead of Kirk Thomason (Lundbreck, Alberta, Canada), who is in 15th place in the world rankings, and he is about $4,700 behind Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte, SD) who sits in 13th place in the standings.
The top 15 cowboys in earnings in each of the disciplines at the end of the season secure the right to take part in the National Finals Rodeo, where they will compete for some outrageous money, and a chance to walk away as world champion.
After Nampa Cook hopes to continue to add to his bank account at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, which opens on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.