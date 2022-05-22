LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Kaden Proifilli, 20, from Jacksonville, and his team roping partner Ty Arnold, 26, of Midway, Texas, were among the top finishers at the Liberty Hill Fair and Rodeo and at Rodeo Killeen over the weekend.
In Liberty Hill, Arnold (header) and Profilli (heeler) came in second place, posting a time of 5.2 seconds. The winning pair of ropers had a time of 4.5.
In Killeen, Arnold/Profilli ended up placing third, with a score of 5.0, with two teams getting the job done in 4.9 to finished tied for first place.
