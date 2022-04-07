Logan Cook of Alto moved up to No. 18 in the world standings in saddle bronc after earning a first and a second place in rodeos that were held in the Midwest late last week.
Cook nailed down first place at Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo in Moline, IL where he received a score of 79 for his ride on Three Hills Rodeo's "Restless Leg".
Cook pocketed $2,869 for the win.
At Wayward Son Bulls, Broncs and Bands, held in West Plains, MO, Cook came in second place, garnering a score of 83.5. He was only a half point out of first place.
Cook's yearly earnings now stand at $26,896.
