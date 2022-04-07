Pro Rodeo: Logan Cook moves up to 18th in world standings in saddle bronc

LOGAN COOK

 Source - Pro Rodeo News

Logan Cook of Alto moved up to No. 18 in the world standings in saddle bronc after earning a first and a second place in rodeos that were held in the Midwest late last week.

Cook nailed down first place at Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo in Moline, IL where he received a score of 79 for his ride on Three Hills Rodeo's "Restless Leg".

Cook pocketed $2,869 for the win.

At Wayward Son Bulls, Broncs and Bands, held in West Plains, MO, Cook came in second place, garnering a score of 83.5. He was only a half point out of first place.

Cook's yearly earnings now stand at $26,896.

