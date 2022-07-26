Pro Rodeo News: Alto's Cook wins big in Ogden, Utah

Last week turned out to be a very successful one for professional saddle bronc rider Logan Cook of Alto.
Cook and Kade Bruno tied for first place at the Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo in Ogden, Utah, with both receiving a score of 87 points for their work. Each man earned a hefty $5,131.
At the Fiesta Days Rodeo in Spanish Fort, Utah, held July 20-25, Cook and two others finished in a three-way tie for third place after garnering a score of 85.
Statler Wright's 87.5 netted him first place.
Cook, Damian Brennan and Tegan Smith each pocketed $3,323.
Cook will continue his tour out west on Wednesday when he rides on the opening night of the Deadwood (S.D.) Days of '76 Rodeo.
Cook currently ranks No. 25 in the world in earnings in saddle bronc riding.
