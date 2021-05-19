Pro Rodeo News: Alto's Logan Cook off to a good start this year

A 23-year-old cowboy that calls Alto home is currently ranked No. 20 in the world in saddle bronc riding on the professional rodeo circuit.
Logan Cook is off to a good start this season, with earnings totaling $13,431.
He is riding well now, having finished in fifth place in the Redding (Calif.) Rodeo last weekend.
Cook received a score of 82.5 for his ride on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' “Blue Backsplash”, which earned him fifth-place money ($885) among the star-studded field.
The previous week Cook won first place at the Matagorda County Fair and Rodeo in Bay City, Texas where he came away with $1,691 after garnering a score of 85.
He also finished in first place at rodeos in Lufkin and Nacogdoches earlier this year.
Cook was a star football player during his high school days at Alto High School where he earned All-State accolades for his performance at linebacker during the 2015 season.
