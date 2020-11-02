Progress Player of the Week: Alto's Landon Cook accounts for over 500 yards and 5 TDs

In one of the more impressive individual performances of the season, Alto High School quarterback Landon Cook passed for 404 yards and four touchdowns, and had 103 rushing yards and one score, to help propel the Yellowjackets to a 48-38 victory over rival Groveton on Friday night.
He completed 24 of 26 pass attempts and carried the ball 18 times.
Cook, a sophomore, was named the starting quarterback at Alto only three weeks ago.
He led the Alto junior varsity team to a 10-0 season in 2019, but was unable to win the starting job during fall camp.
The 48 points scored was a season high for the Jackets.
Despite their 1-8 record — Alto lost 18 players off of last year's team to graduation — the Mean Sting have remained positive and have continued to practice hard throughout the season.
Alto will close the 2019 campaign by hosting Ore City (3-6) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium.
Jason Duplichain contributed information that was included in this story.
