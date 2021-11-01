Progress Player of the Week award goes to Rusk's Owen McCown

Owen McCown, a lefty-throwing quarterback at Rusk High School, hurled five touchdown passes on Friday night when the Eagles spanked Shepherd, 54-20 in Shepherd.
McCown threw for 307 yards (19-25-0) and rushed for six points as well.
The Jacksonville Progress on Monday named the senior as its Player of the Week for Week 10.
McCown connected with three-different receivers for at least one touchdown.
McCown's effort on Friday allowed him to top the 2,000-yard passing mark, with one regular-season game left to be played.
He has now thrown for 2,275 yards, 24 touchdowns and has given up just two interceptions this season.
