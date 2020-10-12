Progress Player of the Week: Blain's 5 TD night leads to a Bullard victory

The Jacksonville Progress Player of the Week for Week 7 is Blake Blain, who is the quarterback for the Bullard Panthers.
The junior signal caller threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores to spearhead the Panthers' 41-21 win over Canton on Friday night at Panther Stadium. The game was the district opener for both clubs.
Blain's touchdown tosses covered 42, 30 and 24 yards, respectively, while his scoring trots came from 8 and 2-yards out.
For the night he completed 16-of-28 passes.
With Canton leading 24-21 with 9:21 to play in the third quarter, Blain engineered two touchdown marches for the Panthers in the period to help Bullard move in front 34-24 going into the fourth stanza.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.