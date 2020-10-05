Progress Player of the Week goes to Jovany Zavalla

This week's Progress Player of the Week, Jovany Zavalla of Troup High School, proves that big things can come in small packages.
Zavalla made 13 tackles and recovered two fumbles in Troup's 31-0 whitewash over rival Arp on Friday night.
Zavalla, a junior, is listed on the Tiger roster as 5'-9” and 150 lbs. — not the biggest guy on the team by a long shot.
Zavalla gives maximum effort and plays with a lot of heart and determination; all characteristics of winners.
Troup will take on Winona at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium, where homecoming will be celebrated this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.