Progress Player of the Week: Owen McCown, Rusk High School

RUSK — Owen McCown passed for 241 yards (19-28-0, 1 TD) and rushed for 43 yards on seven carries while scoring two touchdowns, to help propel Rusk (2-0) to a 47-21 triumph over Crockett on Friday night in Crockett.
McCown, a senior and a verbal commit to Colorado University, is the Progress Player of the Week for Week 1.
McCown hurled a 14-yard touchdown pass to Trey Devereaux in the second quarter, which was the Eagles' third touchdown in the half.
With 1:00 left in the opening half, McCowen managed the clock well and piloted the Eagles on a quick march that culminated in a 5-yard touchdown run by the speedy signal caller.
The Eagle and Bulldog defenses took center stage in the second half, but McCown was, nevertheless, able to add another rushing touchdown.
The Rusk offense racked up 514 total yards in the win over Crockett.
Rusk will host Palestine (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
