Pursley's walk-off grand slam gives Alto 11-8 win over Cushing

ALTO — Carter Pursley latched on to pitch and deposited it over the fence in center field for a walk-off grand slam that enabled Alto to rally to defeat Cushing, 11-8, on Thursday at Yellowjacket Field.
The Jackets trailed 8-6 enter the bottom of the seventh. Alto got one run back when Jackson Howell scored from third when Logan Rogers drew a bases-loaded walk.
Pursley, who went 2-4 in the game, followed.
Pursley's blast plated Jackson Duplichain from third, Johnny Soto from second and Howell.
Duplichain got aboard after being hit by a pitch earlier in the frame while Soto was safe on a fielder's choice.
Isaac Weatherford had two singles and drove in a run for the Jackets.
Isaac Carter, the third of four Jackets that saw mound duty on Thursday, earned the win on the hump. He pitched 1.1 innings, walked two and struck out one.
Alto (16-5, 7-1) leads second-place Douglass by a game in the 22-2A Standings.
The Bearcats fell to 9-5, 4-3 with the loss.
