Qhenja Jordan spurs Troup to a 52-2 drubbing of Winona

TROUP - Freshman Qhenja Jordan made her varsity debut a memorable one on Tuesday night at Tiger Gymnasium where Troup plastered Winona, 52-2.
Jordan pumped in a game-high 16 points, came down with three rebounds, collected eight steals and added three assists in Troup's season opener.
Sarah Neel knocked in eight points while Emory Cover, Zaquirah Jordan and Bailey Blanton tossed in six points apiece.
Rebound leaders for the Lady Tigers were Chloie Haugeberg with five and Cover, who came down with four boards.
The Lady Tigers are coached by David Minnix.
