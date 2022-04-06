Rafael Gonzalez tabbed to reinstate soccer programs at Wiley College

MARSHALL — Former Jacksonville College head soccer coach Rafael Gonzalez, who also held the same job at Lon Morris College in 2009, has been tabbed as the man to reestablish men's and women's soccer programs at Wiley College in Marshall.
Wiley College is currently a member of the Red River Athletic Conference (NAIA, Division I) but will be moving to the Gulf Coast Conference in the fall.
The announcement was made late last week during a press conference that was held inside Alumni Gymnasium.
Gonzalez comes to Wiley after having served for the past five seasons as head men's and women's soccer coach at Ranger College.
He guided the Rangers to a regional and conference championship in 2017 and earned National Junior College Athletic Association Region V Coach of the Year accolades.
Gonzalez led the Ranger womens team to three regional runner-up finishes.
"It's a dream, I've always had," Gonzalez said in a media release. "I've coached at the junior college level the last 15 years, it's a dream for me to coach at the university level. Coming to Wiley College, I believe it's God telling me this is the place He's going to prosper me. I'm looking forward to building the soccer programs and continuing the great success the previous coaches had here."
Wiley will play as a club team this fall in order to give Gonzalez time to recruit players who will play on the competitive team beginning in the fall of 2023.
Wiley last fielded men's and women's soccer teams in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.