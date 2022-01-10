Raiders take down Tigers, 44-41

TROUP — In a back and forth game, West Rusk outlasted Troup, 44-41, on Friday night at Bulldog Gymnasium.
The game was tied at 19 at the break, with the Tigers (14-8, 0-3) moving ahead, 31-23, heading into the final period.
The Raiders (2-2 in district) outscored Troup, 21-9, in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Troup sank eight 3-pointers in the game compared to the Raiders' six.
Bracey Cover, who led Troup in scoring with 15 points dropped in five shots from behind the arc.
Trae Davis and Trevor Padia scored seven points apiece for the Maroon and White
Davis, Womack and Carson Davenport dropped in a trey each for the Tigers.
