Rain forces schedule change for Alto Baseball

ALTO — The District 22-2A baseball game scheduled to be played tonight at Alto High School between the Yellowjackets and Groveton has been pushed back until 6 p.m. on Monday.
The postponement was necessary due to wet grounds at Yellowjacket Field.
Heavy thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 16, 2021 @ 10:55 am
